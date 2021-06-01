Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/1

Main focus will be on Wednesday AM for the heavy rain/brief flash flooding threat. Then we will shift into the afternoon for a localized strong/severe t-storm threat.
Both concerns are not high-end but there is enough that we have thrown up the Caution Alert Day to make sure you guys are aware of what is ahead.
There is a risk for a few more strong t-storms (to the E/SE of WAVE Country) on Thursday with most of the downpours sagging to the south.
We look to get a brief break later Friday into Saturday but the heat and humidity will return Sunday. That will set the state for a more typical summer pattern full of daytime heating and afternoon showers/thunderstorms.
