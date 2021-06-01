Gov. Beshear: ‘We’re now convinced that we are on a downward trend,’ 4 straight weeks of declining COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday that the commonwealth has had it’s fourth straight week of declining COVID cases, and that Kentucky is possibly on a downward trend of reporting cases.
“Even if it is a small downward trend, that’s a good thing,” Beshear said, “because when we had plateaued and where we were going up a little and down a little, the concern is we could take off again.”
Beshear also announced that senior centers would reopen once again in full capacity on June 11. The governor recommended the centers close back in March 2020 due to COVID and worked on ways to provide meals to seniors during the centers’ closure.
As of Tuesday, 2,058,029 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine.
Beshear confirmed 137 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 458,712.
The governor also confirmed the state audit program has been completed in tracking deaths due to COVID-19. Tuesday confirmed 260 deaths from this state audit program, ranging from March to October of last year.
One other death was confirmed Tuesday from the health department, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the virus to 7,067.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.5 percent.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 324
- Patients currently in ICU: 111
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 56
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
