JBS cyberattack affects some workers at Butchertown pork plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several workers at the JBS Pork plant in Louisville were affected by a late start Tuesday morning after a weekend cyberattack on world’s largest meat processing company.
JBS crews in Louisville were informed several departments would start on a three-hour delay after confirming the Brazilian company was the target of a cyberattack impacting IT systems.
The Louisville plant currently around 1,200 workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
White House principal deputy Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Tuesday that JBS SA had notified the US of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.
Jean-Pierre said the company had been in touch with the White House and the Department of Agriculture several times this week. JBS Pork released a statement on Monday where the company confirmed the attack had affected servers supporting North American and Australian IT systems.
“The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company’s global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation,” the statement read.
JBS said they are working with an incident response firm to restore from backup servers that were not affected by the attack.
The White House is currently “engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals,” Jean-Pierre states in a briefing Tuesday.
