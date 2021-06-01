Kentucky lawmaker pre-files bill targeting class instruction on race, sex and religion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill pre-filed Tuesday in the Kentucky General Assembly could limit instruction and discussion related to race, sex, and religion in public schools.
Rep. Joseph Fischer (R-Fort Thomas) sponsored House Bill Request 60, which would prohibit Kentucky schools from using the curriculum or supplemental instructional materials that promote the idea that “one race is inherently superior to another race or sex.”
The bill would also prohibit the teaching that an individual “is inherently race, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” because of their race or that an “individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment” because of their race.
Teaching that the United States is “fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist” or “promoting or advocating the violent overthrow of the United States government” would also be disallowed under the legislation along with other provisions.
Gov. Andy Beshear called the legislation “concerning” when asked to give his first impression of the bill following his Tuesday COVID briefing.
“I think once you start legislating what can and can’t be taught in schools, especially in the framework of politics, it gets really dangerous,” the governor said. “I think our schools should be providing the best education for our children, they should be able to have open and real dialogue and this idea that we would try to take something like this or almost anything and because of politics or things going on the country legislate exactly what will be taught in schools is more than a little concerning to me.”
If the bill becomes a Kentucky law, a citizen would be able to file a complaint with the attorney general if they believe a school is in violation. If a school violates the law, it will be fined $5,000 each day until the violation is resolved.
This story may be updated.
