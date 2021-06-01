Ky. flags to fly half-staff in honor of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags to be flown half-staff on Wednesday in honor of a Kentucky sailor who died in the attack of Pearl Harbor.
Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Shelby Treadway, 25, from Manchester, Kentucky, was killed in December of 1941, however, his remains were only recently identified in September of 2020.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Treadway was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma which was anchored at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by a Japanese aircraft.
The USS Oklahoma took multiple torpedo hits and capsized, causing the deaths of 429 crewmen on board.
Only 35 men’s identity were confirmed in 1947 when recovery and identification efforts were made for fallen US personnel in the Pacific Theater, according to the DPAA.
Recent efforts using dental and DNA analysis confirmed the remains of Treadway, who will be buried at the National Memorial of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 2.
On Tuesday, Beshear announced all state buildings should lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Treadway.
