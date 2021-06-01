Make Ends Meet: A new way, a new world after battling COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve all experienced disappointment, loss and change in life, but the pandemic took the chaos in our lives to a new level.
COVID-19 has drastically changed the world we live and work in.
Now that we see the light at the end of this long COVID tunnel, we can examine the lessons we learned that helped us hang on physically, mentally and financially.
As hard as it has been, there is an opportunity now to use what we’ve learned in the pandemic and take advantage of some the changes in the world.
“The first thing we need to manage is we need to feel certain,” proclaimed global entrepreneur, author, and business strategist Ruble Chandy. “We need to feel that psychological security that everything is gonna be OK. We will figure out a way.”
Chandy has married his eastern wisdom with western know-how and believes to survive we too must change.
“Rather than fighting change embrace change and look for change,” Chandy said. “There are enormous opportunities because of this shift in the world and many people are not looking.”
Chandy stressed good fortune and financial windfalls can be found but it is all about adaptation and anticipation. He believes employers are now tapping into non-traditional talent pools to fill their positions so this may be a perfect time to shine while displaying your talents and skills.
Even businesses can benefit from the changes in today’s world. Local companies are creating community and cash flow by offering services big box companies cannot.
The world has also learned to communicate and operate remotely which can also increase opportunities.
Chandy believes people are doing more than just thinking out of the box. They have tossed the box right out the window.
“There’s no box anymore,” he laughed. “The box is off because of COVID.”
Chandy shared confidence is key and so is having a plan.
“When we are in alignment you have a direction,” Chandy said. “When you have a direction, you’ll be able to get to that financial goal faster.”
Having to stay home and isolate, most of us have gotten a lot better about communicating and working remotely. That may bring new opportunities.
There are also many more websites that can connect you to people who may be looking for the exact skills that you possess. Find the courage and self-confidence you need to go after what you want.
