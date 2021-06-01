Roger Burdette: Trial delayed for ex-city worker accused in crash that killed LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of crashing into an LMPD cruiser and killing a detective will stand trial in October.

Roger Burdette’s trial date was moved from July 12 to Oct. 4.

Burdette is accused of watching pornography on his cellphone when the city truck he was driving slammed into the back of Det. Deidre Mengedoht’s LMPD cruiser, killing her instantly.

The fiery crash took place on Christmas Eve 2018, along Interstate 64 near the Belvedere in downtown Louisville. Mengedoht was performing a traffic stop at the time.

On top of a murder charge, Burdette also faces a DUI charge. The court documents state Burdette purchased painkillers, including hydrocodone, illegally and had text messages referencing their purchase. Prosecutors said Burdette did not have a prescription for those pills.

Two settlements totaling almost $14 million for Mengedoht’s young son were announced in February.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.