Man in critical condition after shooting in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the location, police confirmed. The victim was sent to University Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition at this time.
No other details were provided at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.