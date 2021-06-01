Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash after being hit by another vehicle.
The vehicle was going west on Rowan Street around 11 p.m. Monday and failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused the driver to hit the rear of a motorcyclist who was going north on North 21st Street, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.
The motorcyclist lost control and crashed. The driver of the passenger vehicle left the scene.
The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.