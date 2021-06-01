Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in southern Indiana

Jacob W. Lengel, 31, of Salem, Indiana, was driving a green 2000 Suzuki motorcycle southbound in the 7000 block of North White River Road at a high rate of speed when he went left-of-center around 8:50 p.m. Monday, according to Indiana State Police. The crash reconstruction team found the driver of a Mountaineer attempted to avoid hitting the motorcyclist but both vehicles hit head-on.