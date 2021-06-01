Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in southern Indiana

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Jacob W. Lengel, 31, of Salem, Indiana, was driving a green 2000 Suzuki motorcycle southbound in the 7000 block of North White River Road at a high rate of speed when he went left-of-center around 8:50 p.m. Monday, according to Indiana State Police. The crash reconstruction team found the driver of a Mountaineer attempted to avoid hitting the motorcyclist but both vehicles hit head-on.
When officers arrived, both vehicles were off the east side of the roadway.
Lengel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Mountaineer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation but police said alcohol appeared to be a factor.
