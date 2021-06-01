‘My brother was 36, he was a good guy’: Family of Memorial Day shooting victim speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the Portland neighborhood by a local convenience store, you can see the grief and hurt of family friends who knew 36-year-old Jonathan Dupin.
“Right around the corner here, I’ve lived here for 48 years,” the victim’s brother Rod Dupin said.
Dupin said he and his brothers grew up in the area. He said it’s unbelievable that his younger brother was shot and killed in a place so familiar to them.
Police said it happened at the 2 Brothers Market on the 400 block of North 28th Street early Monday morning.
“My brother worked here, for them, for months,” Dupin said.
Dupin added Jonathan had just began to turn his life around, with him deciding to make some money helping stock at the convenience store.
“He worked probably 10 hours a day here, for nothing but chump change, but they took his life,” Dupin said.
The store’s co-owner, 40-year-old Safwat Ballasi faced a judge Tuesday.
Investigators said at 12:50 a.m. they arrived to find Dupin shot. They added that Ballasi was also at the store at the time of the incident.
Police said Ballasi told officers he was in the store’s office at the time of the shooting and did not see anything. He also told officers the stores surveillance video was not working.
Investigation revealed the statement was untrue. LMPD now has video from the store’s cameras showing Ballasi handling a gun shortly before shooting Dupin.
Officers added they then watched as Ballasi stopped the surveillance video from recording.
As the community continues to come together, family and friends said they will remember the impact he had on their lives.
“My brother was 36, he was a good guy,” Dupin said.
Ballasi’s bond was set by the judge at $500,000.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.