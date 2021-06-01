Royal send off for Mt. Washington Elementary teacher

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - With a purple cloak and silver crown, Carla Young graced the halls and said goodbye to each classroom close to her heart. The halls were her castle for more than three decades.
“It’s kind of her time,” said fifth grader Cayden Dunn.
Young was Dunn’s S.T.E.M. teacher and is retiring after 33 years.
Young had her crown and throne bestowed upon her as Mt. Washington Elementary students like Dunn and fifth grader Macy Hoback said goodbye.
Hoback and Dunn have known Young since they were in kindergarten and said without a doubt she’s their favorite.
“If you’re having a bad day she’ll just say one thing then you’ll be having a good day all of a sudden,” Hoback said.
“I think it’s really important that children feel loved,” Young said. “We have a lot of information we want to teach them and cram into their little brains, but in the end they need to know they’re safe here.”
Young started at Mt. Washington in 1988. She led by example with her longevity.
“It shows me that once you love something you really have to commit to it,” Hoback said.
Young said the students taught her patience even during her challenges as technology evolved in the classroom. She said no matter how far away she is from the school bell she’ll always feel the light her students have.
“The light bulb that comes off when a student learns something.” Young said.
The students said they’re thankful for Young’s time, commitment and deciding to come back around to substitute. For that, they left Young with a final lesson…an advice book for retirement.
Young said she plans on taking her students advice for her retirement. It includes a lot of eating, staying in bed and watching TV.
During her time at Mt. Washington some of Young’s highlights included creating a Christian club and sponsoring the energy team and robotics club.
