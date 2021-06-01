Store owner accused of disconnecting surveillance video after fatally shooting a man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A store owner is accused of shooting a man then disconnecting the surveillance cameras.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 2 Brothers Market, located at 438 North 28th Street, around 12:50 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Jonathan Dupin, 36, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, had been shot. Dupin was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The co-owner of the store, Safwat Ballasi, 40, was also at the store when officers arrived. An arrest slip states Ballasi told officers he was in the office at the time of the shooting and did not see anything. He also told detectives the store’s surveillance video system was not working.
Detectives seized the surveillance video DVR and stated it was unplugged before officers arrived. Video on the DVR allegedly showed Ballasi armed with a handgun that he manipulated multiple times before shooting Dupin. Police said Ballasi was then shown approaching the surveillance video DVR and the recording stopped.
Ballasi was taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
