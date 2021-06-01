Vaccine distribution shifts from large sites to community clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A change in COVID-19 vaccine distribution anticipated by public health workers is now in full swing.
Gone are mass vaccine sites, like those at Cardinal Stadium and Broadbent Arena, and here to stay are the places that have already been offering up healthcare for years.
“As that keeps happening, there’s less need of needing places where thousand of people can get vaccinated,” Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville Metro Chief Health Strategist said. “So, those will continue to shut down and it will be much like flu shots.”
Instead, the shot is likely available closer to your doorstep.
“We’ve been able to get the vaccine out to more places,” Moyer said. “There are over 100 sites, probably over 150, almost all primary care offices are getting it now or figuring out how to get it. So, when you go to your doctor you can get vaccinated.”
Hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores are also options for shot seekers.
It’s all led to 51 percent of people in Jefferson County receiving at least one dose so far, according to the health department.
Currently, the county is experiencing the lowest number of hospitalizations since last July.
“We are heading in the right direction, just as you can see there on that graph, a little bit slower this week than last week,” Moyer said. “So, just another reminder that if you have not been vaccinated, you’re now in the minority.”
Currently, the CDC states that the federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.
Louisville Public Health and Wellness said it can’t speculate to whether that will change.
Moyer said if another round of vaccines are required, large distribution sites could be used again if needed.
“Right now, there’s no sign that we need a booster,” she said. “The vaccines are still working great, but if that were to change in the future, I think probably how we push it out will all depend on the supply chain.”
