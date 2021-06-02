ALERT DAY: Gusty thunderstorms possible this evening

- SEVERE T-STORM RISK: A few clusters of strong thunderstorms this evening; A few more storms Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to watch waves of rain pushing through the region for the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. As the rain becomes more scattered this afternoon, temperatures will try to climb into the 70s.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening. Some strong storms are possible especially in Central Kentucky and areas west of I-65. The storm threat fades after midnight as temperatures drop into the 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in Thursday’s forecast. Some strong thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Look for highs tomorrow in the 70s. Residual showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening will fade as the night wears on. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning as we dry out.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.