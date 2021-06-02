Bicyclist dead, another seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A bicyclist died and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle.
The vehicle hit the bicyclists, who were riding in the travel lane in the 7600 block of Dixie Highway, around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.
One of the bicyclists was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case. Ruoff said poor lighting and the bicyclists wearing dark clothing appeared to be contributing factors.
