Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

California teen fights off bear to save her dogs

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCBS) - A very brave California teen took on a mama bear in her backyard when her dogs got in way over their heads.

It was all caught on video.

A mama bear was walking on a backyard wall with her two cubs when the homeowner’s three dogs rush toward her.

The bear was trying to protect her babies and picked up one of the dogs by its vest.

Hailey Morinico, 17, lunged at the bear and pushed her off the ledge.

“In that moment, I don’t have much time to think,” she said. “I run over to the bear and the first thing I think to do is to push the bear off the ledge it’s standing on, and hopefully it will release my dog. And somehow it works.”

She then picked up her dog and ran inside.

“Honestly, the only thing I had in mind was to protect my dogs and that’s what I did,” she said.

Her frantic parents can be heard shouting at her in the background.

“It’s horrifying to see your daughter approach a huge bear and just thinking that the bear could have swiped at her face and we would be having another kind of news today,” Citlally Morinico, her mother, said.

Wildlife experts say the bear was simply trying to protect her cubs.

California only has American black bears.

“And they are not inherently aggressive toward humans or our pets,” Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said. “She was reacting to the perceived threat of the dogs, and if this animal was inherently aggressive, those dogs probably would have been attacked and not just swiped at.”

“Do not push bears. Do not get close to bears. You do not want to get unlucky. I just happened to come out unscathed,” Hailey Morinico said.

Experts says this is the time of year when black bears wake up from semi-hibernation, making bear sightings more common.

It’s best to keep your pets indoors and if you do come face to face with a bear, do not touch it.

Instead, make a lot of noise to scare it away.

Copyright 2021 KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents
Williamsburg man killed in i-64 crash
Bicyclist dead, another seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed, per report
Louisville Metro :Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March...
New lawsuit targets LMPD officer who fired weapon during Breonna Taylor raid, 2nd officer facing sex assault claims
Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man dies after being shot in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces
President Joe Biden is trying to break the logjam over infrastructure.
Time running out for infrastructure deal
Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.
WWII veteran celebrates 104 years around the sun
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies