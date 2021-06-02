Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a boy reported missing last week in Houston.

A child’s body was discovered Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, and Houston police say they believe that it belongs to missing child Samuel Olson.

They’re awaiting a medical examiner’s report for confirmation.

Samuel was reported missing by his father’s girlfriend, who said the boy’s mother took him, but police said they don’t believe that’s true.

The girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested at the motel and police expect to file evidence tampering charges against her.

Police had been searching for Samuel, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Family members say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents
Williamsburg man killed in i-64 crash
Bicyclist dead, another seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed, per report
Louisville Metro :Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March...
New lawsuit targets LMPD officer who fired weapon during Breonna Taylor raid, 2nd officer facing sex assault claims
Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man dies after being shot in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces
President Joe Biden is trying to break the logjam over infrastructure.
Time running out for infrastructure deal
Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.
WWII veteran celebrates 104 years around the sun
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies