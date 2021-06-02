COVID-19 vaccine trial for children 6 month to 11 years to take place in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A clinical COVID-19 vaccine trail for children ages 6 months to 11 years will take place in Louisville.
Norton Children’s Research Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, will participate in the trial using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study in Louisville is one of only 100 sites worldwide.
“Having a safe and effective vaccine for children will not only keep them healthy but also would facilitate a return to normal in terms of school and other activities,” Norton Children’s and the UofL School of Medicine chief of pediatric infectious diseases Gary S. Marshall M.D. said.
The blind study will look at safety, tolerability and immune response.
For the study, for every two children who receive the Pfizer vaccine one child will not. Parents will then track the child’s heath in an electronic diary and the children will have at least six in-person visits over a two-year period, some of which will include blood draws, according to Norton Healthcare.
After six months, children who received the placebo will be offered the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Parents and caregivers can sign their children up for the trial by clicking here.
