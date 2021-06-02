Support Local Businesses
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.(Source: United Nations via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost a bid to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order Wednesday rejecting Maxwell’s request.

The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019.

