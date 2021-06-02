FORECAST: More downpours and thunderstorms today

- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: It remains low today but a few could produce gusty winds and small hail
- THIS WEEKEND: Mainly dry and warming fast with highs in the 80s Saturday and pushing 90° Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kicking Thursday off with scattered thunderstorms. A cold front will pass through around lunch/early afternoon with a few more wrap-around downpours/thunder this afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Any showers early on will fade out quickly by this evening. Areas that picked up some rainfall could experience some fog by Friday morning. Lows in the 60s.
Summer-like heat returns Friday with highs pushing back into the middle 80s. High pressure in control will mean mainly dry conditions for the end of the workweek.
Partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the 60s.
