FORECAST: More scattered thunderstorms tonight and Thursday

- A few heavy downpours overnight
- Better storm chances Thursday afternoon
- Drier and more summerlike by the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible into the overnight hours. Temperatures hold in the 60s.
There will be a small chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the day, however, a better chance will arrive during the afternoon. The greatest chance for strong storms will be south and east of Louisville. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s.
Showers and storms will fade off the radar as a cold front exits to our east Thursday night.
Lows will be in the lower 60s by Friday morning as patchy fog begins to form. Use the low beams if you encounter low visibility!
Friday starts our return to more summerlike weather as highs soar back into the mid-80s during the afternoon. There is a small storm chance for areas northeast of Louisville in the afternoon, but most will stay dry and partly sunny.
More of the same for the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees with mainly dry conditions. The heat and humidity will linger next week with a daily chance for thunderstorms.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.