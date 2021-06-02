FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue

- Steady rain becomes more scattered this evening
- A few strong storms possible
- Drier and more summerlike by the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight. A few of these may become briefly strong west of I65, but that potential will subside by 11 p.m.
Low temperatures will be in the 60s by Thursday morning. While there will only be a few showers and storms around during the morning, you’ll notice an uptick in storm activity Thursday afternoon. Some of those storms could become briefly strong, especially in Kentucky. Highs will be in the 70s.
Showers and storms will fade off the radar as a cold front exits to our east Thursday night. Lows will be in the lower 60s by Friday morning as patchy fog begins to form. Use the low beams if you encounter low visibility!
Friday starts our return to more summerlike weather as highs soar back into the mid-80s during the afternoon. There is a small storm chance for areas northeast of Louisville in the afternoon, but most will stay dry and partly sunny.
More of the same for the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees with mainly dry conditions. The heat and humidity will linger next week with a daily chance for thunderstorms.
