Former TARC director Ferdinand Risco had a pattern of assault, spent taxpayer money and was not vetted by city, investigation shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC’s former director and other leaders within the department, as well as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration, are all back in the hot seat.
It was revealed in an independent investigation that tens of thousands of tax dollars were frivolously used during former TARC Executive Director Ferdinand Risco’s tenure. It was also found that Risco, who allegedly assaulted several women at TARC, was not thoroughly vetted before he was hired.
TARC is a $110 million taxpayer-funded organization.
Sexual assault allegations against Risco surfaced in February 2020, and Metro Council hired David Beyer, a former FBI agent of 26 years and attorney, to investigate the situation. Fischer, his administration, and TARC chairmen could’ve kept Risco’s victims from suffering what they did if they had conducted a background check, according to Beyer.
Fischer was the first of 70 subjects interviewed by the former FBI agent.
“He stated to his knowledge, he did not tell anyone in his office to conduct a background check or do any due diligence in terms of hiring Mr. Risco,” Beyer told the Metro Council Oversight and Audit Committee on Tuesday night. “He assumed somebody else would do that.”
Beyer said as he went down the chain of command regarding Risco’s hiring, that response didn’t change. No background check was ever performed before Risco was hired as TARC’s leader.
The investigation found that Risco not only had a past but also manipulated and bullied others to get what he wanted. During his tenure, routes were cut, TARC3 became an unreliable source of transit and TARC was bleeding money.
After doing more digging, Beyer said he discovered Risco had preyed on female subordinates before. Five women were reported to have been assaulted by Risco at the Atlanta transit authority, MARTA. They said Risco was ‘overbearing and creates a hostile work environment.’ An HR investigation was then launched and concluded that MARTA leadership needed to go through more training and how to deal with subordinates.
In many ways, what Risco did at MARTA mirrored what he was accused of at TARC, Beyer said.
“I acquired this information not through a court order, not through a search warrant, not through a subpoena, but by doing basic FBI 101 background investigating,” Beyer told the Metro Council committee. “Picking up the telephone, trying to locate people, (and) building a rapport with them to get them to speak to me.”
Beyer says his investigation led to a lawsuit, filed by a former long-term employee in Connecticut. The woman was fired because she didn’t submit to Risco’s sexual advances.
“The TARC report talks about them hiring an entity this past summer to conduct a background investigation,” Beyer said. “They throw into their report that the conclusion there was nothing negative other than a foreclosure in Connecticut. My determination found there was a lawsuit filed involving MARTA and Risco.”
Beyer said that Risco’s acts at TARC were abhorrent, and they even continued beyond allegations of sexual misconduct. According to Beyer, Risco traveled 23 times on TARC’s dime, but he only submitted pre-approval forms for seven trips when he “traveled for business.”
“When I look at (Risco’s) expenses, this summary of expenses, the second month on the job — $17,000,” Councilman Anthony Piagentini (District 19) said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Third month on the job — $26,000. It would take me five months to rack up that much.”
Based on his previous experience traveling for work, Piagentini said Risco’s travel expenses were outrageous.
“In that year alone, his flights, his hotels — $77,000 on hotels!” Piagentini said. “I mean, anybody, whoever saw this just pass by their desk, we’re not talking about minuscule things here. We’re talking gross, unbelievable numbers for anything like his expense reports. For somebody after a year to say, ‘Wait a minute, what the heck are you spending $27,000 on?’ Basic question: ‘What did you learn at that conference?’”
Beyer said during his investigation, the response from TARC leaders was: “Risco liked to stay at nice hotels and eat at nice places.”
Beyer gave a list of recommendations to the Metro Council Oversight and Audit Committee on Tuesday, which included suggestions for fixing TARC policies. One of the recommendations Beyer implored onto local authorities is to get the state auditor to look into TARC, in addition to reporting the findings to the FBI and LMPD.
Councilman Brent Ackerson, who chairs the Oversight and Audit Committee, said that because there has been serious financial irresponsibility within TARC, the council needs to hold accountable any quasi-board overseeing government entities. In addition, he said, they should be clear about their roles and responsibilities before anything final can be approved.
“Five of eight people presently serve today, served in 2019 (and) enabled Risco to get away with these things,” Ackerson said. “$100 million-plus year operation, no questions are asked, people allowed themselves to be bullied. Again, it boils down to one of two things: Either you’re inept or you don’t care and you’re derelict in duty and you shouldn’t be there.”
According to Beyer, Risco may face state and federal charges for his time as TARC’s director.
