Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/2

The video is the status of our setup as of 8am today. Be sure to monitor the WAVE 3 Weather App for changes to the forecast/timing. And there will be changes.
Overall theme:
Steady rain will ease into the afternoon. Even a few sun breaks possible. As the moisture flow ramps up again this evening, t-storm cells will start to pop. This will not be a big blob of rain like right now, but individual cells. This means the severe t-storm risk starts to increase a bit more with damaging winds, torrential rainfall and even a brief tornado possible.
The area I am seeing right now more at risk for this looks mainly west of I-65 but I can’t take the I-65 zone out of the equation just yet.
These cells will likely keep going after the sun goes down...feeding on the moisture flow. The severe risk will start to ease but they could stay in tact for heavy rain/lightning.
More scattered thunderstorms pop on Thursday and while the low-end severe risk is mainly east of I-65, I do think we all have the risk at one or two of these becoming strong on Thursday.
Again, the video will break all of this down in more detail.
