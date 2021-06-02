Gov. Beshear reports 445 new COVID-19 cases; 2.77% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 445 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 459,124 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.77% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 68 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,071.
As of Wednesday, 307 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 68 are on ventilators.
The governor announced 2,060,313 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
