LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the LMPD officers at the center of the Breonna Taylor case is now under investigation in an unrelated case, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Kelly Hanna Goodlett is one of several officers being investigated for allegedly throwing drinks at Louisville residents from police vehicles, according to multiple independent sources within and outside of Louisville Metro Government.
The officers were on duty during many of the incidents that targeted unsuspecting pedestrians. Some of the incidents were captured on video, sources confirmed.
The incidents are believed to have occurred when LMPD’s 9th Mobile Unit existed. That unit was dismantled after numerous scandals and lawsuits claimed residents were being racially profiled.
The incidents also are believed to involve former LMPD Officer Bryan Wilson. He and Goodlett were assigned to the 9th Mobile Unit at the time. Wilson was arrested in 2020 for allegedly hacking into women’s social media accounts and holding personal photos for ransom.
The dismantling of the 9th Mobile Unit later led to the creation of the Criminal Interdiction Unit, which investigated the Taylor case.
Goodlett participated in that investigation by conducting surveillance on Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. Goodlett was a member of the Place Based Investigations Unit, which was in charge of the narcotics investigation into Glover.
WAVE 3 News made multiple attempts to ask LMPD about the situation. This story will be updated if the department responds.
