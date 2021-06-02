Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Natalie needs a new kidney’: Family rents billboard in hunt to find donor

By Ashleigh Walters
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A stream of cars passes a billboard along a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in South Florida.

The billboard displays a family’s desperate plea: “Please help! Natalie needs a new kidney. 561.541.7953.”

Natalie Imbasciani is in renal failure.

“One and a half million cars pass that intersection on a monthly basis, one and a half million,” said Christopher Moussally, Imbasciani’s brother-in-law. “We’re just looking for that one person, to pull on their heartstrings and be a match and give her the gift of life.”

The family is trying everything it can think of to find her a kidney.

It includes magnetic signs they put on their cars each day that read: “Kidney needed. 561-541-7953.”

Born with kidney disease, Imbasciani has lived 16 years with her father’s donated kidney, but has been in renal failure for the last six.

The 44-year-old dreams of a life with a new kidney.

“I would go back to work. I would travel more. I miss my best friend. I haven’t seen her in over 13 years. You know, it’s just a lot.” Imbasciani said. “You can’t do a lot when you’re stuck on a machine three days a week.”

Many people have called the number of the billboard, but so far no one has been a match.

Danielle Moussally would give anything she could to make her little sister better.

“She is very special. She never complains … about anything,” said Moussally. “She just deserves a better life, and anybody that is in this situation deserves a better life.”

The family remains hopeful that the right person will see the billboard and make the call that answers their prayers.

“What if that was someone in my family, what if that was my mother, my sister, whoever, you would want to save their life?” Imbasciani said.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents
Williamsburg man killed in i-64 crash
Bicyclist dead, another seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed, per report
Louisville Metro :Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March...
New lawsuit targets LMPD officer who fired weapon during Breonna Taylor raid, 2nd officer facing sex assault claims
Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man dies after being shot in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces
President Joe Biden is trying to break the logjam over infrastructure.
Time running out for infrastructure deal
Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.
WWII veteran celebrates 104 years around the sun
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies