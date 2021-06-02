New lawsuit targets LMPD officer who fired weapon during Breonna Taylor raid, 2nd officer facing sex assault claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police officers already entangled in controversy from the Breonna Taylor shooting and sexual assault cases are now looped into another lawsuit with similarities to Taylor’s case.
Keesha Boyd said nine officers violated her constitutional rights, alleging they raided her home illegally.
Former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is one of the officers named in the lawsuit. He was the officer shot during the raid that left the 26-year-old Taylor dead in her apartment last year.
The raid at Boyd’s home took place in May 2019, and in her lawsuit, Boyd said the target in the search was an ex-boyfriend named Anthony Bonner. Similarly, officers were targeting Taylor’s ex-boyfriend the night of her death.
Also similar to the Taylor case, the search was conducted around midnight, and, Boyd alleges, a judge approved a no-knock search warrant with false information on it.
The affidavits claimed probable cause that drugs would be found in Boyd’s home. The lawsuit states the warrants were based on claims provided by a confidential informant, obtained by narcotics detective Brian Bailey. Bailey is currently on administrative reassignment because of an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused multiple women whom he allegedly forced to work as confidential informants.
Boyd’s lawsuit states officers detained Boyd’s children and destroyed her home, adding that officers unlawfully seized more than $30,000 and three firearms without providing a written currency seizure form, which is required by LMPD Standard Operating Procedures.
Boyd’s lawsuit also alleges that she suffered mental distress and emotional anguish because of the officers’ actions. She’s demanding a trial by jury, judgment against the officers and compensation for damages.
Mattingly retired from the force in April.
