Bardstown burglary suspect stabbed by resident

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who forced his way into a Bardstown home is recovereing from a knife wound and is facing a burglary charge.
Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Bardstown police were called to a home in the 400 block of North First Street on an assault. When officers arrived, they found Thomas J. Mudd, 56, with a knife wound to his lower back.
The investigation determined Mudd had forced his way into the victim’s home and assault him.
Both Mudd and the resident of the home were taken to a hospital to be treated.
Once released from the hospital, Mudd will be booked into the Nelson County Detention Center.
