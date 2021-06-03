Support Local Businesses
Crash leaves semi rig hanging off interstate ramp

On June 3, 2021, a semi rig crashed into the wall of a ramp heading toward I-65 North and the...
On June 3, 2021, a semi rig crashed into the wall of a ramp heading toward I-65 North and the Lincoln Bridge. The crash left the wheels of the rig handing over the barrier wall.(Source: TRIMARC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accident during heavy early afternoon rains shutdown traffic on I-64 West and I-71 South heading to Southern Indiana.

MetroSafe says around 1:10 p.m. when a semi rig on the ramp to I-65 North heading onto the Lincoln Bridge crashed into the barrier wall.

The crash left the front wheels of the rig hanging over the side of the wall.

No injuries were reported.

A pair of commercial wreckers were brought in to remove the crashed rig so the ramp could be reopened.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

