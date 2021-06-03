Crash leaves semi rig hanging off interstate ramp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accident during heavy early afternoon rains shutdown traffic on I-64 West and I-71 South heading to Southern Indiana.

MetroSafe says around 1:10 p.m. when a semi rig on the ramp to I-65 North heading onto the Lincoln Bridge crashed into the barrier wall.

The crash left the front wheels of the rig hanging over the side of the wall.

No injuries were reported.

A pair of commercial wreckers were brought in to remove the crashed rig so the ramp could be reopened.

