Dieruf to announce run for Louisville Metro mayor

Bill Dieruf, the three-term mayor of Jeffersontown, Ky., will announce his candidacy for...
Bill Dieruf, the three-term mayor of Jeffersontown, Ky., will announce his candidacy for Louisville Metro mayor on June 9, 2021.(Source: Dieruf for Metro Mayor)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who has been elected to three terms as mayor of Jeffersontown will announce next week that he is running for Louisville Metro mayor.

Bill Dieruf will make his official campaign announcement on June 9 at Jeffersontown’s Veterans Memorial Park.

A statement issued by his campaign said Dieruf will outline how he will bring his success in leading Jeffersontown to lead Louisville Metro.

