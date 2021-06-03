Dieruf to announce run for Louisville Metro mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who has been elected to three terms as mayor of Jeffersontown will announce next week that he is running for Louisville Metro mayor.

Bill Dieruf will make his official campaign announcement on June 9 at Jeffersontown’s Veterans Memorial Park.

A statement issued by his campaign said Dieruf will outline how he will bring his success in leading Jeffersontown to lead Louisville Metro.

