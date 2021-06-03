Support Local Businesses
Family, community remembers Muhammad Ali five years after death

Members of the public showed up to pay their respects.
By Mike Fussell
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has now been five years since the death of Muhammad Ali.

This week nearly marks half a decade since Louisville lined the streets to honor the boxer who became much bigger than the ring he fought in.

It was clear Thursday the man who gained worldwide fame still had a special place in the hearts of those from his hometown.

The Ali family had a private ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery Thursday morning, then the public was allowed to come in and pay their respects.

Flowers were placed on Ali's grave.
“Today marks five years since my grandfather’s passing,” Jacob Ali-Wertheimer said. “It is a day that, for me, normally is one of the most difficult days of the year.”

Arthur Hogan even traveled from New York to visit the gravesite.

“I’m a huge Ali fan,” Hogan said. “I named my son after Muhammad Ali. My grandsons, part of their names are Muhammad Ali. I just idolized the man. My father and Muhammad Ali.”

Hogan’s daughter Myranda said she and her father still cherish the memory of meeting Ali in their home state.

“His house is filled with pictures everywhere,” Myranda said. “Every Christmas, we know what to get him.”

Hogan calling him one of the greatest men to have lived.

The Ali family said Muhammed Ali’s voice, which he used to speak against bigotry and hate, is needed more now than ever before.

“We can look at Muhammad, his legacy and his life, we could become a better world,” Sean Ali-Waddell, Ali’s cousin, said.

The Ali Festival started Thursday and will run through June 13.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

