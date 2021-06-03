Father and son convicted for sexually abusing three children for years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men accused of sexually abusing their family members could spend 150 years in prison.

The Father, William Riggle Sr., was convicted on three counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, eight counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and three counts of Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process. He faces 75 years in prison.

Riggle, Jr. was convicted of five counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, one count of Rape in the First Degree, seven counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, one count of Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process and one count of Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance. He faces 150 years in prison.

The three victims were all children family members of the two. They lived in the home with the two and experienced eight years of abuse.

Once the girls returned to their mother’s custody they told her they’d been abused by the Riggles.

The children were all treated and interviewed. They told police in depth about what the Riggles did to them, including videotaping at least one of the acts.

Formal sentencing for both Riggles is scheduled for August 9, 2021.

