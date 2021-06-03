FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Remains low today but a few storms could produce gusty winds & small hail
- THIS WEEKEND: Mainly dry and warmer with highs in the 80s Saturday and near 90° Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to roll through the region into the afternoon hours. Some thunderstorms may be on the strong side. Highs top out in the 70s today.
Residual showers will fade this evening behind today’s cold front. Areas that see rain today may deal with fog tomorrow morning. Expect lows tonight in the 50s and low 60s.
Summer-like heat returns tomorrow with highs rising back into the mid-80s. High pressure regains control of our weather keeping us dry to end the workweek. We’ll see a few clouds overhead Friday night as temperatures drop into the 50s and low 60s.
The weekend looks mainly dry with highs near 90°. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast next week.
