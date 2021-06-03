Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/3

Another day of tracking thunderstorms which some strong of briefly severe potential. The risk is another low one and we have been lucky so far. Let’s keep it that way.
Having said that, we will have some heft downpour around today and some lightning. So please seek shelter if you hear thunder and let the storm pass.
Fog will develop in the humid air pushed south tonight into Central/Southern KY.
Dry weather overall should hold Friday/Saturday and perhaps Sunday. The humid flow kicks in Sunday afternoon so it’ll be a race against the clock on the rain chance.
Humid air rules next week with a daily risk for thunderstorms, some heavy and strong at times.
Then we focus on a backdoor cold front toward Father’s Day that could really ease down our heat and humidity at that point. We shall see.
