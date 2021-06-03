Kroger to give away $5M in incentives for vaccine recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - America’s largest grocery chain has announced it will pay five people $1 million each to incentivize them to get their COVID shots.

Kroger announced Thursday that it also will offer 50 “groceries for a year” prizes to customers and associates.

The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is aimed at helping President Joe Biden’s administration’s effort to have at least 70 percent of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

Lucky winners will be announced each week starting next week through July 10.

“Since day one of this pandemic, Kroger’s most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” Kroger Louisville Division President Ann Reed said in a statement. “Kroger’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help our community recover and move ahead.”

