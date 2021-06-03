LMPD chief updates Metro Council on progress made within department using recommended reforms

“This report for us is not about checking a box or saying we moved it to completed, the report for us is successful when we can show sustainable achievement in the areas that were identified as needing improvement,” she said. “On many of these items, places, we are going to a six-month data pool to show that you truly are reconciling the work that’s being done, that you’re going in the direction that you need to go in, that we need to go in.”