LMPD chief updates Metro Council on progress made within department using recommended reforms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a special committee meeting on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Council heard an update on the status of more than 100 reforms recommended for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields appeared Wednesday night before Metro Council’s public safety committee to discuss progress in completing the recommendations within Hillard Heintze 150-page, top-to-bottom audit of the department, released in January.
“This report for us is not about checking a box or saying we moved it to completed, the report for us is successful when we can show sustainable achievement in the areas that were identified as needing improvement,” she said. “On many of these items, places, we are going to a six-month data pool to show that you truly are reconciling the work that’s being done, that you’re going in the direction that you need to go in, that we need to go in.”
Shields and Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled a digital dashboard on Wednesday morning allowing the public to view LMPD’s progress in completing the Hillard Heintze recommendations.
During the Metro Council meeting, Shields delved into the charts and numbers that make up the online tracking system.
Shields explained a majority of recommendations were in the “planning and development” stage or the “in process” stage. About 7% of recommendations were “under review” while less than 4% of recommendations had been achieved, though Shields called those items “low hanging fruit.”
“There were several recommendations that said change one word in a policy so the completed is by no means indicative of us attaining success,” she said.
Shields reported 40% fewer traffic citations issued in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same time last year, however, the racial demographics for those citations remained almost the same. The department is developing a system with LexisNexis to provide real-time data for these metrics by November. She also reported 29% fewer adult arrests and 33% fewer juvenile citations and said the department wants a similar platform for “enforcement” as with traffic stops.
“I need to be able to go in and see what’s the demographics of the individuals that we’re arresting, what are the charges, are we making quality cases or is it nonsensical? We really want to get to a space that we can see real-time that we’re in the correct areas and that we’re targeting those crimes that are causing the most damage to the city,” she said.
Shields also reported a reduction in the backlog of Professional Standards Unit investigations, from 79 cases to 56 from February to May. However, LMPD initiated 21 new PSU cases in 2021. Shields went on to highlight hiring data and told council members there continued to be difficulty hiring with few applicants.
Council members Wednesday also asked Shields how certain LMPD budget requests aligned with the Hillard Heintze review.
In regard to a $300,000 budget request for an “after-action” report” of protests in Louisville, Shields said it was essential and would carry more weight if done by an outside agency. Concerning a budget request for a review of civil service testing and special unit assignments, Shields said there was a likelihood that “insular” department testing could cause barriers for minority candidates and arbitrary, non-standard interview processes could impact officers seeking specializations.
