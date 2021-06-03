One Jewel To Go: Belmont Stakes Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the likelihood of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit eventually being disqualified from his victory on the First Saturday in May , this has certainly been an unusual and troubled road on the 2021 Triple Crown trail.

Despite the controversy surrounding Bob Baffert and his colt, at least we have seen some special performances from the first and second jewels of this series. The Derby finish was thrilling with Medina Spirit’s gutsy effort to hold off the challengers.

Only a length separated the top four runners at Churchill Downs.

Then two weeks later, Rombauer ran his eyeballs out as he turned in one of the fastest Preakness Stakes ever.

What lies in store for the final jewel in New York? Well, we start this Belmont preview with Rombauer, who is the only horse in the field with a chance to capture with two-thirds of the Triple Crown, which would be quite the feat.

The Preakness champ is really on an uptick, but can he duplicate his run in Baltimore at Belmont Park? Rombauer figures to face a much tougher bunch on Saturday.

Essential Quality, who was the Derby favorite, is the Belmont morning line favorite. He is a son of Tapit, who’s produced four winners of the Belmont Stakes. So Essential Quality owns the pedigree to go a mile and a half, and his trainer, Brad Cox, is confident the Belmont distance will more than suit his runner.

At Churchill Downs, the colt didn’t have the easiest of trips, finishing fourth but was only beaten a length by Medina Spirit. That defeat in the Derby is the only blemish on the colt’s resume as Essential Quality won his other five races.

He is so consistent and is the deserving early favorite for Saturday.

Hot Rod Charlie is a solid Belmont Stakes contender. He charged late at the Derby but couldn’t get by Mandaloun and Medina Spirit and had to settle for third in the Run for the Roses. Hot Rod Charlie lost by just a length in Louisville, so if he improves a tad he’s a major player for the last jewel.

The Belmont Stakes’ wild card is Rock Your World, whose early turn of foot should make him possibly the race pacesetter. But in the Kentucky Derby, the colt got squeezed back at the break, got bumped around in the first few strides from the gate and wound up a distant 17th. He needed a clean, fast start at Churchill and while that never materialized, Rock Your World’s fortunes could certainly turn in his favor in New York. With his dangerous early speed, a clean break in the Belmont makes him a big threat.

What about the other four Belmont starters? This group will really need to step it up to become factors. The invader from Japan, France Go de Ina, is a longshot following his 17- length defeat at the Preakness.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who’s won the Belmont three times, has three chances this time. His best chance is likely Known Agenda, the Florida Derby winner who came in ninth in the Kentucky Derby. Pletcher also has Bourbonic and Overtook and both could be at long odds.

Bourbonic’s 13th place effort in the Derby doesn’t drum up much confidence for a successful Belmont try and Overtook is oh-for-two in stakes competition.

As for a prediction for Saturday, I’ll stick with my Kentucky Derby pick, Rock Your World. His front-end running style paid off in his Santa Anita Derby victory as he beat Medina Spirit by four lengths that day. With that running style, I think he can dictate the pace in the Belmont. Trainer John Sadler is willing to give Rock Your World another shot, so I will too.

Essential Quality will be game as usual to run second and Hot Rod Charlie to come in third in the third jewel.

You can watch the Belmont Stakes on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports beginning Saturday at 5:00 P.M.

