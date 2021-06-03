Support Local Businesses
Parents of missing IU student Lauren Spierer ‘still struggle’ 10 years later

Lauren Spierer was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on June 3, 2011 in Bloomington, Ind.(Family photo)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Lauren Spierer, an Indiana University sophomore, has been missing since June 3, 2011. She never returned home after spending the night out with friends. Ten years after the 20-year-old went missing, her parents are still searching for answers.

Spierer’s mother, Charlene, made a statement on Facebook Thursday morning. It said in part: “Shocking that someone so loved could vanish without a trace but entirely possible. It did happen and ten years later I still struggle. The space that once held hopes and dreams for Lauren will never heal. It is replaced by an ache fueled by the not knowing.”

Although it has been a decade since Lauren Spierer vanished, Chief of Bloomington Police Michael Diekhoff said the search for her is still very active.

“Many times we are asked if Lauren’s case is listed as a cold case,” Diekhoff said. “The answer to that is an unequivocal no.”

Spierer was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on June 3, 2011, Diekhoff said. The college sophomore left a friend’s apartment after a night out on the 200 block of West 11th Street in Bloomington. She was headed home to her apartment at 9th Street and College Avenue, but she never arrived.

Over the past ten years, Bloomington police investigators have received more than 3,600 and executed 10 search warrants. Together with the FBI and other law enforcement partners, the department has examined surveillance footage, conducted land searches, and interviewed hundreds of people. No suspects have been identified, no word has been received from the men Spierer was last seen with, and no new leads have emerged.

BPD denied an interview with WAVE 3 News about Spierer’s disappearance on Thursday. The agency released a video statement with Chief Diekhoff that said in part, “BPD continues to vigorously continue to investigate this with our partners. The Bloomington Police Department remains as committed to seeking answers regarding Lauren’s disappearance as we were on June 3, 2011, when she was first reported missing.”

Anyone with information regarding Spierer’s disappearance is urged to speak up. BPD accepts tips by email at policetips@bloomington.in.gov or by phone at (812) 339-4477. Additionally, Crime Stoppers takes tips at (317) 262-8477.

