Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit next week.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.

The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries’ club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the U.K.’s G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit “Global Britain” role for the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents
Williamsburg man killed in i-64 crash
Bicyclist dead, another seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed, per report
Louisville Metro :Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March...
New lawsuit targets LMPD officer who fired weapon during Breonna Taylor raid, 2nd officer facing sex assault claims
Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man dies after being shot in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces
President Joe Biden is trying to break the logjam over infrastructure.
Time running out for infrastructure deal
Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.
WWII veteran celebrates 104 years around the sun
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies