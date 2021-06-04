Support Local Businesses
$100K Bond set for man accused in serial robbery, police chase

Mitchell was arrested after a police chase on Monday.
Mitchell was arrested after a police chase on Monday.(LMPD)
By Brett Martin
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who led police on a chase from Bullitt County through Jefferson County has made his first court appearance.

Barney Mitchell wasn’t able to be in front of the judge because he was too injured.

He’s now faced with three counts of robbery, one count of wanton endangerment, and another of fleeing and evading.

The judge raised his bond to $100,000.

The police chase started after he robbed three different gas stations on Monday.

He was eventually arrested in the Clifton Neighborhood after leading police on a chase.

