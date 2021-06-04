Support Local Businesses
2 injured in Park Duvalle double shooting on Wyandotte Ave.

Anyone with information on a double shooting in Park Duvalle on June 3 is asked to call the...
Anyone with information on a double shooting in Park Duvalle on June 3 is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The investigation is underway after a double shooting in Park Duvalle on Thursday night.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Wyandotte Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. His condition has not been revealed, but Smiley said he has been taken to the hospital.

At around the same time, investigators found out a second victim from the same shooting had arrived at a Louisville hospital in a private car. Smiley said it is unclear what his condition is.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

