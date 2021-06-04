3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was found dead and two others were injured inside a vehicle in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived, they found all the victims, who Smiley said appeared to be teenagers, in a car with gunshot wounds. One of the three was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A male and female were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to recover, Smiley said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and said the shooting appeared to happen somewhere else, but investigators are working to find out where.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

