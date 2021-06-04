Beshear directs $27 million to Louisville for eviction, rental assistance programs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - As state and federal eviction moratoriums loom, Kentucky is setting aside millions more in rental relief for the commonwealth’s two largest cities.

Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced he would direct a portion of the state’s federal funds for emergency rental assistance to Louisville and Lexington.

“This is part of our ongoing effort to help as many Kentuckians as possible with eviction and utility relief – landlords, tenants, and utility companies,” Beshear said. “This funding represents more of the Team Kentucky spirit as we continue our strong partnership between Louisville, Lexington, and the commonwealth by working together to ensure that the needs of Kentuckians are met and we can help those impacted by the pandemic.”

Beshear presented Develop Louisville director Jeff O’Brien with a check for $27 million for the city’s local program. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton also accepted an $11.7 million check for her city’s program.

A federal funding formula left Louisville and Lexington, which had their own eviction relief programs, with less funding than expected, Beshear explained in a news briefing. The mayors of both cities then asked Beshear to consider allocating a portion of the state’s funds to their local programs.

“We are running low and this is going to mean people get to stay in their homes longer and we know that’s an issue as we come out of the pandemic,” O’Brien told WAVE 3 News.

Louisville has already received more than $40 million in federal funds for rental assistance; which has helped more than 23,000 residents facing pandemic-related rental woes.

“We are not only taking care of their back rent [up to April 2020], but taking care of up to three months going forward so they can stay in their homes,” O’Brien said.

Mayor Greg Fischer thanked welcomed the additional funding in a statement:

“I am proud that our team at Louisville Metro Government has helped more than 23,000 residents facing a pandemic-related loss of income remain housed. Thank you to Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky for this additional funding that will go a long way toward ensuring our residents have a safe and dry place to sleep at night.”

Friday, some advocates who help renters navigate eviction told WAVE 3 News the help can’t come fast enough. There have been more than 4,600 new eviction claims filed in Jefferson County from January to June 2021, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

Stewart Pope with the Legal Aid Society of Louisville is calling on the city to hire more workers and process rental assistance and eviction claims.

“There’s a backlog and it’s taking a while to process those claims for people,” he said. “Hopefully some of this money can be used to get some staff that will be able to process those claims.

Those facing eviction in Louisville can visit stopmyeviction.org to apply for asisstance.

