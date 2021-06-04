Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 3, 2021, a semi rig crashed into the wall of a ramp heading toward I-65 North and the...
Crash leaves semi rig hanging off interstate ramp
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday,...
3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship
Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents

Latest News

Beshear directs $27 million to Louisville for eviction, rental assistance programs
Beshear directs $27 million to Louisville for eviction, rental assistance programs
ISP made a similar arrest earlier in the year. (Source: ISP)
Agencies team up to bust Southern Indiana theft ring
Lanes were shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64 after a shooting on...
Victim rushed to hospital after shooting on I-64 near Sherman Minton Bridge
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is...
Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess