FORECAST: Summer-like weekend; scattered storms return Sunday

Warming into the mid to upper 80s this weekend

Scattered thunderstorms return Sunday

The unsettled weather lingers at times all next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep the sky mainly clear tonight as low temperatures get down into the 60s. Tonight’s fog potential will be very low as moisture in the atmosphere will be lacking.

Saturday will be a partly sunny and dry day with highs in the upper 80s. Soak it up and enjoy, but don’t forget the sunscreen!

Clouds will increase Sunday night with temperatures staying on the milder side in the 60s. Moisture streaming in from the south appears to be moving faster and will consequently increase cloud cover and rain chances for Sunday. The potential for both will knock down temperatures a few degrees into the 80s.

The unsettled weather will continue at times all next week with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will experience rainfall each day, but the scattered nature will make the WAVE 3 News Weather App a handy tool to have nearby. (Turn on lightning notifications.)

