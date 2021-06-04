Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Former UofL coach pleads guilty to extortion

University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally charged with extortion, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson and Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former University of Louisville coach pleaded guilty to attempting to extort the UofL men’s basketball program.

Dino J. Gaudio, 64, admitted during a hearing Friday that after he learned his contract would not be renewed he threatened to report to the media that the basketball program had allegedly NCAA rules concerning recruiting videos.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gaudio’s attorney says client admits guilt, working on deal

Gaudio said he would not say anything about the allegations if he was paid $25,000 a month for an additional 17 months or received a lump sum payment of $425,000.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom for the hearing Friday when Gaudio pleaded guilty to interstate communication with intent to extort and waived his right to indict by grand jury.

Gaudio’s attorney, Brian Butler, said after the hearing that Gaudio was angry.

“He was very angry because he felt he had been wronged,” Butler said. “He said some things he wish he wouldn’t have said and those things were taped and handed over to law enforcement. And unfortunately, they were turned over to law enforcement before he had a chance to walk it back.”

Gaudio is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27. His guilty plea carries a maximum sentence of years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The plea agreement for Gaudio involved probation without imprisonment and the low end of the fine.

In court, Gaudio said he currently lives in South Carolina and is unemployed.

WAVE 3 News asked Butler about Gaudio’s future in sports. He said he’s just trying to get through this process and plans on cooperating with the NCAA for future questions and investigations.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 3, 2021, a semi rig crashed into the wall of a ramp heading toward I-65 North and the...
Crash leaves semi rig hanging off interstate ramp
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday,...
3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship
Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents

Latest News

Satellite basketball camps are back at UK this summer.
UK basketball camps are back in 2021
One Jewel To Go: Belmont Stakes Preview
It’s what’s unique about UK basketball -- the fan base spans generations and the Commonwealth,...
UK basketball camps are back in 2021
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Horse racing industry ‘treading new waters’ amid Baffert’s suspension from Churchill Downs, experts say