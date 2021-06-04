Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/4

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

We get (2) days to enjoy some warm weather without the crazy humidity and thunderstorms around.

That changes Sunday when the humid air moves in and the radar starts to light back up with at least scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. That change will kick off several days of very warm temperatures, high humidity and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A pattern we are very used to in WAVE Country.

A cold front does try to move in NEXT weekend but recent data trends show the humid air will fight back and push it away. So we may be at this for awhile...

The video update explain all of this in more detail!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 3, 2021, a semi rig crashed into the wall of a ramp heading toward I-65 North and the...
Crash leaves semi rig hanging off interstate ramp
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Friday,...
3 people found shot in vehicle in Highland Park neighborhood
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Vaccinated Kentuckians could win $1M, full-ride scholarship
Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents

Latest News

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of 2020 so far with highs reaching up to 97 degrees in...
FORECAST: Summer-like weekend; scattered storms return Sunday
Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/4 3 p.m.
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/4
Daily Live Weather Blog - clipped version
Hokey Weather Facts 6/3/21