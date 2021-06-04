Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

We get (2) days to enjoy some warm weather without the crazy humidity and thunderstorms around.

That changes Sunday when the humid air moves in and the radar starts to light back up with at least scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. That change will kick off several days of very warm temperatures, high humidity and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A pattern we are very used to in WAVE Country.

A cold front does try to move in NEXT weekend but recent data trends show the humid air will fight back and push it away. So we may be at this for awhile...

The video update explain all of this in more detail!

