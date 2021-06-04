Support Local Businesses
Humana Outdoor Track and Field opens in West Louisville

On June 4, 2021, the Humana Outdoor Track and Field officially open on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The new outdoor track is located on the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Campus, also the site of the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More development for families in West Louisville. The Humana Outdoor Track and Field is now officially open on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The new outdoor track is located on the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Campus, also the site of the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.

The $53 million facility has hosted athletes from across the U.S. since February. Now with the help of community donations, the facility can officially open its new outdoor track. It’s available for the community in the morning and evening.

The leader of the project, Louisville Urban League CEO and President, Sadiqua Reynolds, explained that this would not be possible without the generous donations from the community.

“Times are tough right now but we have some friends,” Reynolds said. “Where we can align, we should. I am so very, very thankful to my friends David Jones Jr., Mary Wheeler, and also to Humana for stepping up in a time when everything would have just gone away without their help.”

The outdoor track is the last major development with this facility.

